JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $123,000 Stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 74.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 1,126,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

