JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $165.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

