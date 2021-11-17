JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 45,849 Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,849 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSLT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.05 million, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

