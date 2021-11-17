JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 112.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KZR. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $4,768,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 771,213 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $569.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.27. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KZR shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

