JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 353,199 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

FAS stock opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.41.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.