JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 721,361 Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSICU. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,092,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,762,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,386,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,092,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSICU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

