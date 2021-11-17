Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of JMIA stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,087. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

