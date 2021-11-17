Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

