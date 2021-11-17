K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.10

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) announced a dividend on Monday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:K3C opened at GBX 339.75 ($4.44) on Wednesday. K3 Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 535 ($6.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £248.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 348.62.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

