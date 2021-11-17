K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.10

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) announced a dividend on Monday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:K3C opened at GBX 339.75 ($4.44) on Wednesday. K3 Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 535 ($6.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £248.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 348.62.
K3 Capital Group Company Profile
