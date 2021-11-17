K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total transaction of C$104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,800.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

