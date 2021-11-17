Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Up 408.3% in October

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the October 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ KSI remained flat at $$9.72 on Wednesday. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter worth $16,338,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter worth $481,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter worth $481,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter worth $1,254,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

