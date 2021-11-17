Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,483,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,986 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,979,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,426,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,993,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,048,000 after purchasing an additional 709,565 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 1,167.37% and a negative net margin of 747.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

