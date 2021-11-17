Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of PJT opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1,399.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

