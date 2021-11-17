Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.27. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

