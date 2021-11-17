Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kezar Life Sciences traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 319755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several other analysts have also commented on KZR. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.27.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

