KickToken Market Capitalization Tops $11.62 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 11% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00223151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

KickToken is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,438,319,973 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

