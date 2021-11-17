Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $15.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. 11,003,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,066,241. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

