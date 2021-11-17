King DAG Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. King DAG has a market cap of $22.44 million and $22,457.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00223151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

