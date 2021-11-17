Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kinsale Capital Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $202.00. 178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.91. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

