Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $354.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.91. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIRK. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

