Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klépierre has an average rating of “Hold”.

KLPEF stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

