Kleros Market Cap Tops $70.59 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $70.59 million and $2.27 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.89 or 0.00740228 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

