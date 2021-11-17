Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

