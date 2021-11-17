Kommunitas (KOM) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Kommunitas has a market cap of $2.75 million and $1.51 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00069047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00092658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,862.32 or 0.99314614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.39 or 0.06960367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

