KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.20.

KPT stock opened at C$10.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.86 million and a PE ratio of -28.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.38. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$12.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -197.80%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

