Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €113.00 ($132.94) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €93.75 ($110.29).

ETR KRN traded up €1.35 ($1.59) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €97.10 ($114.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 52 week low of €55.00 ($64.71) and a 52 week high of €99.60 ($117.18). The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -292.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.10.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

