Kryptomon Hits Market Cap of $27.38 Million (KMON)

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar. Kryptomon has a market cap of $27.38 million and $3.68 million worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00070331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00092503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,825.09 or 0.99648641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.86 or 0.06978909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kryptomon

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 163,777,402 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

