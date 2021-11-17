KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KPLUY. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KPLUY opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

