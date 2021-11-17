Kwmg LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

AT&T stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 205.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

