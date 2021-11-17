Kwmg LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPRO. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3,328,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 599,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,944,000 after acquiring an additional 599,187 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $147.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.56. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $149.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.