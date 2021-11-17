Kwmg LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $219.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $165.60 and a 12 month high of $220.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

