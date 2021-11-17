Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $346,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,775 shares of company stock worth $6,284,636. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,144,000 after purchasing an additional 311,879 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.