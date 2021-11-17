La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

LZB traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 541,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,149. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.74.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,146 in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in La-Z-Boy stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.