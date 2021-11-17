La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $37.39. 541,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $4,811,146 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in La-Z-Boy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 238.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.19% of La-Z-Boy worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.