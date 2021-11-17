Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK opened at $948.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $900.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $890.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $663.24 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

