Lake Street Financial LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,994,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $54,685,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Shares of PENN opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

