Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

AMAT stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

