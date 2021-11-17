Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 90 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NIKE stock opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.
In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.