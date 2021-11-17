Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 90 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

