Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $634.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $583.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.37. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

