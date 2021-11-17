Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
LABP traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,613. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landos Biopharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 382.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Landos Biopharma were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
