Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LABP traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,613. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landos Biopharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 382.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Landos Biopharma were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

