Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino Sells 13,333 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

