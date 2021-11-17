Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Desjardins currently has C$179.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAS.A. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE:LAS.A opened at C$161.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$158.37 and a 52 week high of C$199.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$176.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$178.50.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

