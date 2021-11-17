Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $275.41

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 275.41 ($3.60) and traded as high as GBX 294.70 ($3.85). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), with a volume of 8,615,382 shares traded.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.19) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 329 ($4.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.41. The firm has a market cap of £17.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.73.

In other news, insider George Lewis bought 1,154 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £3,346.60 ($4,372.35). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 830 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,290.80 ($2,992.94). Insiders have acquired 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $793,333 in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

