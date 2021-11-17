Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 329 ($4.30).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.19) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of LGEN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 293 ($3.83). 8,615,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,737,426. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 237.90 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.73.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £2,295.93 ($2,999.65). Also, insider George Lewis acquired 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £3,346.60 ($4,372.35). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,825 shares of company stock worth $793,333.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

