Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,155. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of -0.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 228.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 131,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,374.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

