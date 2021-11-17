LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) vs. Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Head-To-Head Review

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

55.9% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and Adynxx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 3.01 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.95 Adynxx $2.22 million 0.01 -$8.42 million N/A N/A

Adynxx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LENSAR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LENSAR and Adynxx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

LENSAR currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.86%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Adynxx.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

