LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 4,000.0% in October

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LXXGF opened at 0.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.39 and its 200 day moving average is 0.44. LexaGene has a 12 month low of 0.28 and a 12 month high of 1.22.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

