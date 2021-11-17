Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.68. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 3,093 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $757.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

