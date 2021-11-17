LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 5.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 27,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,022,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,761,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in LexinFintech by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 780,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,360,000. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

