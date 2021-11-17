LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 5.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 27,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,022,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,761,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in LexinFintech by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 780,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,360,000. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
Read More: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.