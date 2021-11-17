LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $8.68

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.00. LG Display shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 9,653 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 220,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

